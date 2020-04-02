@#$ING UPDATE: Jake Gyllenhaal Did It

By Kristy Puchko | Celebrity | April 2, 2020 |

Update: Jake Gyllenhaal f**king did it.

Double R did not.

Ryan Reynolds responding to Tom Holland's Impossible Challenge…Ouch, the rejection. 😆 pic.twitter.com/bhxYwgReB7 — Boh Is My New Superpower (@Tomisthabomb) April 2, 2020

Original Post Below

——

Since the pair co-starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have joined forces as Internet Boyfriends, making for content that’s often as hilarious and weird as it is hot. Like, remember the time they talked about Sean Paul on BBC Radio 1?

“Let’s honest, who doesn’t like a cheap thrill?”

Well, the hits keep coming on Instagram, where a housebound Holland found a “challenge” that proved a gift that keeps on giving (to horny fans around the globe).

📽 | Jake Gyllenhaal via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/XaJ4E6F6DQ — Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) April 1, 2020

In his Instagram story, Holland did a “challenge” where you do a handstand while putting a shirt on. Twitter was grateful.

So I just watched Tom Holland put a t shirt on whilst doing a handstand.



My day is complete. pic.twitter.com/EpgHUnug8V — X-Dan (@gizmo151183) April 2, 2020

me after watching tom holland’s instagram story pic.twitter.com/PyEh0bOa4Q — joe☭ (@dontbanjoseph) April 2, 2020

Translation for this one: “come moaning like this in my ear tom holland.”

vem gemer assim no meu ouvido tom holland pic.twitter.com/YlOwMFINgg — anna (@tomcruisre) April 2, 2020

I'm telling you, by the time this quarantine is over, Tom Holland will be announcing his *nlyf*ns page pic.twitter.com/HaPUm9wLWb — Academy Award Winner Laura Dern (@edd_gosbender) April 1, 2020

At the end of the challenge, Holland challenged three other hunky celebs: Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and English actor/model Harrison Osterfield. Once more. Twitter was grateful.

Everyone say thank you to Mr. Tom Holland pic.twitter.com/I1gjiQ2MVp — ℜᴏsᴇ|🍒 IS SEEING HARRY🍉 (@swanky_holland) April 2, 2020

Wait I think Tom Holland just got us shirtless Jake Gyllenhaal on his story — rawn (@etherahn) April 1, 2020

|| Y'all thirsting over that clip of Tom Holland but you haven't even seen Jake Gyllenhaal's attempt at that challenge 👀🥵 — - 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐑𝐎𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐒 (@shieldnt) April 1, 2020

SLXNSKSM TOM HOLLAND TAGGED JAKE GYLLENHAAL IN THAT SHIRTLESS CHALLENGE MY MIND ISNY CHRRENTLY FUNCYIONING RIGHT — еlеnа✨ (@tiab3anie) April 1, 2020

people joke but,, tom holland actually never stops talking about jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/Km5am3zVVB — emma (@Ieavethecityy) April 1, 2020

Tom Holland must have seen those B+W Gyllenhaal pics and thought.



I'll show that Mysterio.. 👀😅❤️ https://t.co/SoiJZcQKPQ — Darryl Griffiths 🌈🎬 (@LegallyBOD) April 1, 2020

Last night, Gyllenhaal responded on his own Instagram story with a bit of trademark cheek.

As of this morning, Gyllenhaal hasn’t yet posted his attempt at the challenge. (And Reynolds hasn’t responded at all.) Yet it was enough.

When people ask what my cause of death was just point them to this pic.twitter.com/sNs0mZIf1y — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) April 1, 2020

had a dream last night i was hooking up with Tom Holland and his dad Jake Gyllenhaal caught us then decided to join.



did i watch too many porn or marvel movie?😅 — BLEGH ANGEL SINNER (@NaylaDeyuti) March 29, 2020

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland are one of the best friendships to come out of the MCU I said what I said — Leila🌸 (@lifehaarry) April 2, 2020

Friendship.

Yeah.

Kristy Puchko is the managing editor of Pajiba. You can follow her on Twitter.

