Tom-Holland-Jake-Gyllenhaal-1159169683.jpg

@#$ING UPDATE: Jake Gyllenhaal Did It

By Kristy Puchko | Celebrity | April 2, 2020 |

Tom-Holland-Jake-Gyllenhaal-1159169683.jpg

Update: Jake Gyllenhaal f**king did it.

Double R did not.

Original Post Below

——

Since the pair co-starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have joined forces as Internet Boyfriends, making for content that’s often as hilarious and weird as it is hot. Like, remember the time they talked about Sean Paul on BBC Radio 1?

“Let’s honest, who doesn’t like a cheap thrill?”

Well, the hits keep coming on Instagram, where a housebound Holland found a “challenge” that proved a gift that keeps on giving (to horny fans around the globe).

In his Instagram story, Holland did a “challenge” where you do a handstand while putting a shirt on. Twitter was grateful.

Translation for this one: “come moaning like this in my ear tom holland.”

At the end of the challenge, Holland challenged three other hunky celebs: Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and English actor/model Harrison Osterfield. Once more. Twitter was grateful.

Last night, Gyllenhaal responded on his own Instagram story with a bit of trademark cheek.

Jake-Gyllenhaal-Instagram-Story-Tom-Holland-shirtless.jpg

As of this morning, Gyllenhaal hasn’t yet posted his attempt at the challenge. (And Reynolds hasn’t responded at all.) Yet it was enough.

Friendship.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks homie!#husbandgoals Repost from @tomholland2013 • He’s the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

Yeah.


Kristy Puchko is the managing editor of Pajiba. You can follow her on Twitter.



Header Image Source: Getty


